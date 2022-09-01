Commercial vehicles must use tarps in Jefferson Parish per new rule

Parish officials said drivers that do not cover their cargo will be fined $500. New cameras were installed at the entrances and exits of two Jefferson Parish landfills to enforce the law.

"“This initiative is part of an overall litter abatement strategy which will focus on education, enforcement and awareness. Our hope is that this will go a long way in making sure people just do the right thing,” Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said. “We believe untarped trucks is the cause of a lot of litter, which poorly impacts the quality of life for our entire community and is discouraging to our parish departments who go clean up all the time only to find more trash out every single day."