The 5th annual Tropical Summer Blood Drive is being held at Tipitina’s Sunday.

The goal is to collect more than 250 pints of blood for The Blood Center. The blood drive is an effort to help restock the shelves of the blood bank during summer, when the center needs it most.

The blood drive will feature live music, a party, and a raffle.

The event is hosted by The Blood Center in partnership with The New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and The Organ Grinders and will be held at Tipitina’s until 5 p.m. Sunday.

For those who cannot make it out to the blood drive Sunday, you can still donate blood at any of The Blood Center’s locations.

A list of locations can be found by clicking here.

© 2018 WWL