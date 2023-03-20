Councilwoman Moreno asking for update on NOPD task force after "60-day mark" passes

The task force was created by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to combat the rising violent crime that was plaguing the city at the beginning of the year.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno is asking for an update on the progress and work of the Violent Crime Reduction Task Force that was established by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in January, according to a letter.

Mayor Cantrell had established the task force on January 11, 2023 in an effort to combat rising violent crime in the city.

Task force members would be charged with "working daily with senior leadership and agency directors to deploy resources to aid the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) in addressing violent crime.”

The task force would be overseen by OPCD head Tyrell Morris.

The Mayor had publicly committed to a 60-day period to identify strategies, goals and trends.

Moreno said in the letter that the 60-day period had concluded on March 12, 2023, so she is looking for an update from Morris on what the task force has been doing.

"Therefore, I write today to inquire about the progress of this task force and any deliverables that would articulate the work of the task force to the public," Moreno said in the letter. "It would also be helpful to understand the frequency of meetings, the attendance at those meetings, and any task force recommendations that have been translated into tactical or strategic changes in any agency of government."

Moreno requested that she receives said information by close of business on Wednesday, March 22.