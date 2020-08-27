WATCH LIVE: 3 alarm fire at Domino Sugar refinery in Arabi

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis has instructed residents who live near the refinery to shelter in place.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at the Domino Sugar refinery in Arabi.

Multiple reports of fire coming from the Domino Sugar refinery in Arabi came into the WWLTV newsroom around 4 p.m., and those reports were confirmed by St. Bernard Parish officials shortly after.

Heading back to Arabi from the Hurricane Command Center in Baton Rouge, St. Bernard Parish Fire Chief Thomas Stone told WWLTV he was on his way to help with the fire.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis has instructed residents who live near the refinery to shelter in place.

McInnis told WWLTD that there have been no reports of injuries as of around 4:30 p.m. Refinery workers were being counted to make sure no one was missing, McInnis said.

The St. Bernard Parish Firefighters Local 1468 said in a tweet that the fire has reached 3-alarms but shared no other information.

Members of St Bernard Firefighters are on scene of a 3 Alarm fire at the Domino Sugar Refinery in Arabi, Multiple agencies are on scene, no further information is available at this time. #iaff #iaffnewsdesk… https://t.co/G2JkqfOA4P — St Bernard Firefighters local 1468 (@FIRESBFF) August 27, 2020

Boy domino sugar on fire pic.twitter.com/o0AIA8MutE — L9Joda (@L9Joda) August 27, 2020

