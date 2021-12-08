Double homicide reported in New Orleans

The victims were 19 and 21 years old.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double homicide that happened around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, in the 6000 block of Downman Road.

NOPD Seventh District officers say they responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex. They found two male victims when they arrived. The first victim, a 19-year-old, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:33 a.m. The other, a 21-year-old, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867



