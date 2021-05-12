Two robberies in 24 hours of drivers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are reporting two separate incidents where victims are being robbed after stopping in their vehicles on the roadway.
On Monday, around 1:00 a.m., police say the victim, who had two passengers, ran out of gas on I-10 West at the City Park Avenue exit. Police say the suspects pulled up in front of the victims. Two of the three suspects got out of their vehicle, before ransacking the victims' vehicle, then taking off.
Monday night, just before 10:00 p.m., police say another driver was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the South Claiborne Avenue Overpass at the South Claiborne exit. Once again three suspects approached the victim and the passenger, taking their cell phone and money. One suspect did fire a weapon, and both victims sustained graze wounds according to police.