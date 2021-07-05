Edwin Edwards puts himself in hospice care: report

"While people assume that hospice means I'm dying, I assure everyone it's simply a matter of good and convenient care," Edwards said.

NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards placed himself in hospice care Monday night, according to a report from our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

According to the report, Edwards, 93, is in hospice care at his Gonzales home after a trip to the hospital on Sunday.

"While people assume that hospice means I'm dying, I assure everyone it's simply a matter of good and convenient care," Edwards told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. "I've made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point."

The four-term Democratic governor dominated Louisiana politics for much of the late 20th century, serving as governor from 1972 to 1980, from 1984 to 1988 and then from 1992 to 1996.