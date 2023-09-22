Entergy closes $200 bill credit applications due to high demand

LOUISIANA, USA —
Entergy customers who wanted to apply for the $200 bill credit Friday were out of luck after the company closed applications due to high demand.
Around 2 p.m., Entergy announced that it closed applications for its billing assistance program, according to our partners at WBRZ.
Funds were given on a first-come, first-served basis, for qualifying customers who applied through their local United Way website. The company gave out $1 million in billing assistance and set aside $100,000 for seniors and customers with disabilities.
The utility company said the bill assistance was to help address the higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer’s historic heat.
Entergy directed its clients to seek other assistance options, which can be found on the company’s website.
