Entergy closes $200 bill credit applications due to high demand

The company closed applications early Friday afternoon
Entergy customers who wanted to apply for the $200 bill credit Friday were out of luck after the company closed applications due to high demand.        

Around 2 p.m., Entergy announced that it closed applications for its billing assistance program, according to our partners at WBRZ.   

Funds were given on a first-come, first-served basis, for qualifying customers who applied through their local United Way website. The company gave out $1 million in billing assistance and set aside $100,000 for seniors and customers with disabilities.     

The utility company said the bill assistance was to help address the higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer’s historic heat. 

Entergy directed its clients to seek other assistance options, which can be found on the company’s website. 

