Evacuation lifted for St. John Parish as smoke clouds clear

The area of St. John The Baptist Parish that had been filled with thick black smoke clouds early Friday afternoon now appears mostly clear.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — After a morning filled with thick black smoke, evacuation orders and school alerts; St. John The Baptist Parish officials have lifted the emergency orders related to a chemical fire at the Marathon Petroleum plant in Garyville.

St John The Baptist Parish officials had evacuated a two-mile radius around the plant. That order has been lifted, according to a statement from Parish President Jaclyn Hotard just after 2 p.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Paul Murphy had been at the scene in Garyville on Friday, where firefighters battled a growing dark cloud amid nearly triple-digit temperatures.

The fire apparently started at 7 a.m. and was caused by the release of naphtha, a flammable liquid used to make gasoline.

The product was leaking out of a storage tank and somehow ignited, According to Justin Lawrence, a spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum.

MARATHON UPDATE. Looks like the fire at Marathon Petroleum in Garyville is just about out. The large plume of thick black smoke is gone as firefighters continue to spray foam on the area. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/oyFZ90Q8NC — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 25, 2023

MARATHON UPDATE. Looking at the before and after pictures you can see firefighters have made progress in battling the chemical fire at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. It’s not out yet, but the plume of smoke and flames is substantially smaller than before. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/0RhIU4kp4y — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 25, 2023

