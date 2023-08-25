Evacuation lifted for St. John Parish as smoke clouds clear

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — After a morning filled with thick black smoke, evacuation orders and school alerts; St. John The Baptist Parish officials have lifted the emergency orders related to a chemical fire at the Marathon Petroleum plant in Garyville.
St John The Baptist Parish officials had evacuated a two-mile radius around the plant. That order has been lifted, according to a statement from Parish President Jaclyn Hotard just after 2 p.m.
Eyewitness News reporter Paul Murphy had been at the scene in Garyville on Friday, where firefighters battled a growing dark cloud amid nearly triple-digit temperatures.
The fire apparently started at 7 a.m. and was caused by the release of naphtha, a flammable liquid used to make gasoline.
The product was leaking out of a storage tank and somehow ignited, According to Justin Lawrence, a spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum.
Chemical fire engulfs Marathon Petroleum Plant
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.