Woman killed, man injured after scooter struck in hit-and-run on Earhart Expressway

The NOPD says officers responded to a reported vehicle crash with injury on the Earhart Expressway at the overpass near Monticello Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man injured when their scooter was struck by another vehicle on the Earhart Expressway Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to New Orleans Police.

Both victims were ejected from the scooter and rushed to the hospital by emergency crews. The woman was later pronounced deceased. There was no update on the man's condition.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near Earhart and Monticello Avenue.

The two victims were riding on the motorized scooter traveling westbound on Earhart when an unknown vehicle struck them from behind. Police said the vehicle then fled the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit detectives at 504-658-6205. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.