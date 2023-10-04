Flooding in Carrollton neighborhood delaying repairs on ruptured water main

SWBNO said they're unable to make the fix until they can get to certain valves and shut off the water.

NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday morning, a water main ruptured near Audubon and Cohn Streets.

As of Monday evening, residents living in that area remain under a boil water advisory and some homes are still without water, according to the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans.

Crews worked to repair the water main on Sunday and Monday, but the flooding is causing delays. SWBNO said they're unable to make the fix until they can get to certain valves and shut off the water.

Tulane swim team member Gabby Hebert lives in the area.

"I woke up yesterday morning and I saw from my bedroom window cars going the wrong way down the street, and I thought that was kind of weird. So, I looked out my window and I noticed the street was totally flooded," Hebert said.

On Sunday, Hebert dove into the water which is something you should not do.

"So we're on the swim team so we're used to water. We just thought it would be hilarious to swim in the street since the water was so deep. I'm from Massachusetts. So, things like this don't really happen back home. So we just thought it was a great opportunity to do something funny," Hebert said.

The video she took is causing a stir on social media.

“I read the comments. They’re pretty funny. Just want to let everyone know I am alive and don’t have any infections yet," Hebert said.

By Monday morning, the water was receding but was still ankle-deep.

SWBNO said crews had been working to replace a faulty valve in that area.

“The area that broke, that’s been under construction for over a year now," Hebert said.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that it had been leaking for a while.

According to SWBNO, the leak may have become worse and caused the main to rupture.

SWBNO installed temporary water lines to restore water to nearby residents.

Residents should still boil their water before using it. SWBNO said they've started to collect water samples and will let residents know once it's tested and safe to drink.