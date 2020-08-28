Food, water & tarps | Louisiana National Guardsmen responds to Hurricane Laura

At their direction, National Guard commanders have 27 helicopters, 236 highwater trucks and 76 boats, staged in south, west, and north Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 6,200 Louisiana National Guardsmen were working Friday to help people impacted by Hurricane Laura's landfall.

The storm had sustained winds of 150 mph when it hit the southwest Louisiana coast, landing in Cameron. As of Friday 4 p.m. Hurricane Laura has been named responsible for the deaths of 14 people.

Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the Louisiana National Guard to prepare and respond to Hurricane Laura.

Soldiers responding to Hurricane Laura are helping move critical equipment and supplies to where they're needed most, moving food and water to people in need.

Men and women in uniform are also making health and welfare checks, inspecting roads and bridges to after the storm, and removing debris. Some have been sent to parish emergency operation centers, to serve as a liaison between parish governments and Louisiana National Guard commanders who may be able to help.

At their direction, National Guard commanders have 27 helicopters, 236 highwater trucks and 76 boats, staged in south, west, and north Louisiana.

Louisiana National Gaurd Public Affairs Specialist Sgt. 1st Class Denis B. Ricou in a release said National Guardsmen have helped evacuate more than 2,000 people and 20 pets from Calcasieu Parish.

Prepared to send additional servicemen and servicewomen to help local governments as much as needed, the Louisiana National Guard's mission includes safeguarding people, saving them, and protecting the critical infrastructure they rely on, Ricou said in a release.

As of Friday, the National Guard has given 70,000 liters of water, 39,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat, and 6,200 tarps to Louisianans, and troops are working to distribute more.

