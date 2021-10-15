Funeral arrangements pending for former child actor from "Monster's Ball"

Coronji Calhoun Sr. was best known for his role in the Monster's Ball, which was filmed in New Orleans.

NEW SARPY, La. — Funeral arrangements are pending for 30-year-old Coronji Calhoun Sr. in St. Charles Parish.

The New Sarpy native was best known for his role in the Monster's Ball, which was filmed in New Orleans. At the age of 10, Calhoun played the child of actors' Halle Barry and Sean Combs in the award-winning film. He had not acted since appearing in the film which was shot in 2001.

Theresa Bailey, Calhoun's mother, tells us he died Wednesday night because of congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs. She tells us the support from the community has been wonderful; she says it's clear to see how deeply loved he was by his friends.

The family tells us Calhoun did not have life insurance, so a GoFundMe account has been created to help give him "a sacred celebration of life."