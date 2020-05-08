Got mystery seeds or liquids? Don't open them

The State Agriculture Commissioner says his best advice to people who have received the unsolicited seeds or liquids is to not open them.

NEW ORLEANS — Those mystery seeds that people in Louisiana and all the other 49 states have been receiving originated in China and were shipped through several other countries, according to the Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain.

His best advice to people who get them in the mail is to not open them.

Strain said the biggest concern with the seeds - and some mysterious vials of liquid that have been also showing up - is an invasive species of insects, virus or bacteria.

Strain said his office isn't certain, but they suspect that the unsolicited seeds may be what's known as 'brushing' or an attempt to boost a company's online ratings by sending out more product.

"A considerable amount of money has been spent," Strain told Eyewitness News' Paul Murphy.