G.W. Carver High School football team suspended for 2023 football season

NEW ORLEANS — George Washington Carver High School football team announced that the team is suspended for the remainder of the 2023 football season on Thursday.

School officials said they were notified by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association of an eligibility violation during the team’s first football game against St. Amant. Last year, the team was on probation for infractions that led into the 2023 school year.

The penalty resulted in a canceled season and 12-month suspensions for several of the team’s coaches, which could have impacted all of Carver’s sports teams, the school said.

“We know the impact will be felt throughout the school and the city,” said a statement released on the school’s website.

They gave students a few options.

Those who are interested in playing another sport will have an opportunity to try out.

Students who want to transfer to another school to play football will be granted waivers by LHSAA to register for other New Orleans Public Schools.

“We are committed to ensuring all scholars still have the opportunity to perform and to be recognized.”