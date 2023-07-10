Man killed in fatal shooting in Avondale, JPSO investigates

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that around 8:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of a male being shot in the 400 block of Federal Dr.

AVONDALE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Avondale Saturday night.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered an adult male outside the residence on the ground and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The sheriff’s office says there is no suspect or information on a possible motive at the time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.