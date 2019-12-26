COVINGTON, La. — For hundreds of volunteers on the Northshore, this Christmas morning began by waking up early to serve others.

More than 1,500 turkeys were fried, loaded up, and delivered to people in need all across St. Tammany Parish. Volunteers met at St. Paul's to collect the dinners for people in need.

"We thought it would just be a nice thing for us to help people in need to make their Christmas a little bit better," said Patrick Sanderson who delivered meals with his family.

Everything is funded through donations and fundraisers.

"We do 1,500 turkeys, but it equates to over 6,000 meals," said Covington Mayor Mark Johnson.

The Rotary Club in Covington organizes the Feeding the Needy project each Christmas. They feed people in Washington and St. Tammany Parishes. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office fries all the turkeys.

"Thank you. I really appreciate this. It's just me and my son, and we don't have anybody today. Thank y'all. Merry Christmas," said one recipient.

Danielle Elie, 9, said it's a gift that makes her Christmas brighter, too.

"It makes me feel really nice to help people out," Elie said.

John Baldwin and a friend start it in 2002. Baldwin still delivers meals.

"It doesn't get any better than this," Baldwin said.

"Can I just hug you? You're the greatest man in the world," one woman said to Baldwin when he was delivering her meal.

She has known him for years.

"I love Mr. John Baldwin, the community loves him," she said as she hugged him and his daughter. "I love you, Mr. Baldwin. Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas. I love you."

She's thankful for people like Baldwin who dedicate their Christmas morning to serving others.

RELATED: Covenant House makes Christmas special for youth in need

RELATED: New Orleanians working on Christmas keep holiday cheer

RELATED: Trumps wish Americans Merry Christmas with holiday video message

RELATED: Christmas rescue! Cop saves dog who fell through the ice

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.