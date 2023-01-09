Two found dead inside a Luling home, police investigate

LULING, La. — Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what happened after two were found dead inside a home in Luling.

The bodies were found inside a home in the 200 block of 4th Street in Luling Louisiana. The sheriff’s office initially reports that it appears to be a domestic incident that led to the deaths and that there is no threat to the public. The cause of the deaths has not been released by investigators.