Two found dead inside a Luling home, police investigate

LULING, La. — Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what happened after two were found dead inside a home in Luling.
The bodies were found inside a home in the 200 block of 4th Street in Luling Louisiana. The sheriff’s office initially reports that it appears to be a domestic incident that led to the deaths and that there is no threat to the public. The cause of the deaths has not been released by investigators.
The investigation is ongoing.
