5-year-old dead after shooting in Avondale, JPSO says

AVONDALE, La. — Authorities say a 5-year-old is dead following an shooting in Jefferson Parish on Sunday evening.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to reports that a child had arrived at a hospital with a single gunshot wound to the body.
Investigators say they learned the shooting happened in the 100 block of Helen Drive. A firearm was recovered from the home where the shooting took place.
The 5-year-old was later transferred to a second hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The JPSO said investigators are working to determine if the shooting was accidental.
This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.
