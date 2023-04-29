NOPD says man killed outside of Mandina's was targeted

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said that the 23-year-old man that was shot and killed outside of Mandina's was targeted.
He was an employee of Mandina's, and our partners at The Time Picayune | New Orleans Adovoatec reported that his family has identified him as Hilbert Walker III.
The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.
A private security guard at the restaurant returned fire, according to NOPD interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork. The guard was not injured.
Witnesses said that a car parked near the restaurant, and two guys got out and began shooting at Walker.
Woodfork said the woman that was injured had no direct relation to the suspects or the victim. The woman was a tourist dining at the restaurant for a friend's birthday. She was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.
The popular eatery was packed with a post-Jazz Fest crowd.
"This was an isolated incident that did not occur in the vicinity of the festival," Woodfork said. "It does not have any direct relation to our festival."
Customers inside the restaurant were asked to stay in place. They were let out around 10 p.m.
Police have not not obtained any arrest warrants.
Mayor Cantrell issued a statement before the Woodfork spoke on the shooting saying, “A celebratory day was later marred by another senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences go out to the victims of this terrible crime and their loved ones,” said Cantrell. “The people of New Orleans stand united in their rejection of the gun violence plaguing our nation and our community. We need stronger gun laws and penalties as well as accountability across all public safety agencies if we're ever going to end this crisis. I have complete confidence in the New Orleans Police Department to apprehend whoever is responsible, and I thank them for their hard work and determination. It will continue to take all of us working together to heal our community and make New Orleans a safer place for all.”