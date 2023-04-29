NOPD says man killed outside of Mandina's was targeted

A private security guard at the restaurant returned fire, according to NOPD interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork. The guard was not injured.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said that the 23-year-old man that was shot and killed outside of Mandina's was targeted.

He was an employee of Mandina's, and our partners at The Time Picayune | New Orleans Adovoatec reported that his family has identified him as Hilbert Walker III.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses said that a car parked near the restaurant, and two guys got out and began shooting at Walker.

Woodfork said the woman that was injured had no direct relation to the suspects or the victim. The woman was a tourist dining at the restaurant for a friend's birthday. She was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The popular eatery was packed with a post-Jazz Fest crowd.

"This was an isolated incident that did not occur in the vicinity of the festival," Woodfork said. "It does not have any direct relation to our festival."

Customers inside the restaurant were asked to stay in place. They were let out around 10 p.m.

Police have not not obtained any arrest warrants.