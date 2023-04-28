Man started fire at home with grandmother inside after argument, STPSO says

The sheriff's office said the grandmother was inside of the home when the fire started but was able to escape and call 911 from a neighbor's house.

PEARL RIVER, La. — A Pearl River man has been arrested after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said he started a house fire with his grandmother inside Friday afternoon.

Police said the fire occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the Hickory area.

The sheriff's office said the grandmother was inside of the home when the fire started but was able to escape and call 911 from a neighbor's house.

Detectives showed up to investigate and said they discovered that the woman's grandson, Nickolas Lee Barringer, 28, had set the house on fire after texting his grandmother to say he would do so.