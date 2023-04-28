Man dead, woman injured in shooting in front of popular Canal St. restaurant

The shooting occurred near Mandina's restaurant and apparently shook the crowd inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that started outside of the popular Canal Street restaurant Mandina's and ended up injuring a woman dining inside.

The NOPD said the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Canal Street.

The man who was shot was declared dead on the scene, the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police later said that she was "stable".

A witness told WWL Radio that a car parked near the restaurant and two guys got out and began shooting at someone walking in front.

"They opened fire on a guy that was just walking that way," said one witness. "They were on him quick... It's not good."

The popular eatery was packed with a post Jazz Fest crowd. Owner Cindy Mandina told NOLA.com that she was stunned with the events.

"Over 90 years of service on Canal Street, we've never had such a sad, senseless event take place."

A neighbor told NOLA.com that he heard three shots and saw a man lying in front of the restaurant wearing a Mandina's uniform. He assumed he worked inside.

The woman who was shot was apparently inside dining when she was struck. Social media posts said a doctor who was also dining inside came to her aid.

Customers inside the restaurant were asked to stay in place. They were let out around 10 p.m.

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a shooting out the front of Mandina’s @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/WqfnxpeBiw — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) April 29, 2023