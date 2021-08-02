Drive-thru COVID vaccinations offered at Alario Center Tuesday

You must meet qualifications and you must go online to make an appointment in advance.

WESTWEGO, La. — Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Alario Center in Westwego from 9 am until 3 pm for people who meet the current Louisiana criteria of Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 (persons 65 years or older, healthcare workers, law enforcement and other first-responders, state and local essential COVID emergency response personnel and elections staff ahead of March elections).

An appointment must be made to received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. The LDH emphasizes that the vaccine distribution will take place rain or shine and that there is no cost.

Those who fall in LDH’s current phase guidelines who have not yet received a vaccine should visit covidvaccinations.jeffparish.net to make an appointment. \

You must have a reservation to receive a vaccine and it will be honored only on the date and time reserved. Anyone registered who does not meet the current criteria will be turned away.

Please note that if a reservation for the vaccine is made, you agree that you are available to return to the same location for the second vaccine 28 days after the first dose. The first dose is on February 9, 2021 and the second dose is on March 9, 2021 (between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

As additional allotments of vaccine are provided by LDH to Jefferson Parish partners in the coming weeks, more appointments will be available in the online registration system.

Visit COVID.JeffParish.net to stay updated on COVID-19 in Jefferson Parish, including available resources, weekly testing sites, local dashboard and more. Additional vaccination information, along with a list of local vaccine providers, is also available on the LDH website at www.LDH.la.gov/covidvaccine.