New Orleans' only permanent skating rink opened Sunday inside the Esplanade Mall in Kenner. Residents and local leaders say it's a big win for the area and for kids looking forward to learn how to skate.

Molly Banta and her little brother Duke just moved to Southeast Louisiana from Virginia, leaving ice skating rinks behind, until now.

"I played hockey for 4 years so I really love this," Duke Banta said.

Penguin Ice Skating opened this weekend inside the Esplanade Mall and already kids are mastering the synthetic ice.

"At first I wasn't really a steady skater and now I've learned how to skate on one leg and do spins," Destiny Guderen said.

A former hockey player and an ice skater teamed up to bring the winter activity to New Orleans' tropical climate.

"We're excited to introduce skating to people who have probably never seen ice before," Sarah Zanolli said.

Another goal of opening the ice skating rink is to revitalize the Esplanade Mall, a shopping area in desperate need of new businesses.

"It's been ongoing basically since Katrina, it just didn't really come back like it was," Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said. "In the last couple of years it's gotten worse, especially with the Macy's leaving."

Zahn sees this as a win for the area.

"For us to have an ice skating rink all the time, year round is great for the city of Kenner," Zahn said.

He hopes the skating rink is a turning point, transforming the mall into a place families can shop, eat and find activities for kids.

"It's not the way people will know the mall from the past, it's something different," Zahn said.

If Sunday was any indication, kids are onboard.

"It's really fun actually. It's really nice having a place to skate," Molly Banta said.

"I'm just overjoyed by it," Duke Banta added.

The rink is open 7 days a week and offers birthday parties as well as private ice skating lessons.

