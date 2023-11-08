Jefferson Parish plans for quicker responses to hurricanes

“When Ida happened, you know, Lafitte was under water... people's homes were flooded and Jefferson Parish had to immediately take care of hundreds of people."

Example video title will go here for this video

TERRYTOWN, La. — Jefferson Parish is wasting no time, making sure it is ready for hurricane season.

Since Hurricane Ida two years ago, parish officials have looked at ways to make evacuation shelters work better. And today they tested the new plans.

“When Ida happened, you know, Lafitte was under water. Immediately people's homes were flooded and Jefferson Parish had to immediately take care of hundreds of people.” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

Dozens of JP employees turned out to the Terrytown Playground to practice how they will take care of evacuees at three to five shelters.

“We've spent the last two years since Ida working on revamping our processes, our forms, involving more agencies, and so this is kind of our run through,” said Sarah Babcock, Chief Administrative Assistant for Jefferson Parish.

What's new are trailers brought in with bathroom facilities and showers that are accessible to wheelchairs as well. There's increased mental health, and medical support, specialists to help transition people to longer term housing, new registration forms, help for special needs people, translators for English, Spanish and Vietnamese, and generators on site.

“Those are things we used to contract for in a disaster, but it would take a few days for them to arrive, and so, now we own them, so they'll be available day one of the emergency,” said Babcock.

Volunteers came in and were given a card and then acted out what was on that card. The people working at the mock shelter didn't know what the scenario was going to be. Some of the scenarios included people who didn't speak English, a homeless teen, people who had mental illness, and a women who was breastfeeding and wanted privacy.

“With a mock baby, I was looking for a place that I could breastfeed her in private, and it worked out fine. They have a place set up for that,” said volunteer Julie Swaney.

Shelters will have cots, a towel, and blanket. Pets are welcome too. It's all an effort to work out all of the kinks now, making sure there'll be a roof over people's heads, with AC, medical care, and food. It’s all the basic comforts of life when we can't be in our homes.