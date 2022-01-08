2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks

"We've said it before, and it's time to say it again: please stop using the blue mailboxes found outside of post offices..."

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks.

Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.

Police say the two suspects used mail stolen from a blue USPS mailbox on Citrus Avenue in Harahan to get the information to forge the checks.

Police arrested the suspects, 18-year-old Kyron Fountain and 19-year-old Demetrius Haynes at the scene.

"We've said it before, and it's time to say it again: please stop using the blue mailboxes found outside of post offices and in other locations around the community," a Facebook post from JPSO said. "Your personal information, your bills, even your grandmother's birthday card--none of them are safe if you deposit them into one of those boxes."

Police recommend mailing your letters directly at the post office and paying your bills online if possible.