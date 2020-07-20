Jefferson Parish public schools announce coronavirus reopening plan

All employees and students will have daily temperature checks, must wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Public Schools system announced its plan Monday for returning students and teachers to classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, called “Start Strong Jefferson,” includes a combination of in-person and virtual teaching and learning based on Louisiana’s reopening phases and Jefferson Parish School Board’s approved 2020-21 school calendar.

Classes are set to resume in Jefferson Parish on Aug. 12.

“Our top responsibility is the safety of our students and employees, and our top priority is student learning,” Superintendent Dr. James Gray said. “Our plan will ensure students get the education they deserve starting day one. Given the fluid nature of this public health crisis, we will adjust our plan as we get new information.”

Similar to plans published by other parishes, all employees and students will have daily temperature checks, must wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently. Schools will also have increased cleaning and disinfecting.

The plan is subject to change based on Louisiana’s reopening phases. In Phase 2 and Phase 3, families will have the option of sending K-12 students to in-person classes or virtual at-home teaching via Virtual Jefferson.

If Louisiana reverts to Phase 1 of reopening, all PK-12 students will learn virtually at home through Virtual Jefferson.

The full plan can be found at jpschools.org/startstrong.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.