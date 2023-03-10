Jefferson Parish starts building water pipeline to help with saltwater emergency

Drewes said the pipelines would cost about $12.5 million per month, the city produces about 40 million gallons of treated water a day.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Construction on the first three miles of a flexible Jefferson Parish pipeline aimed at combating the saltwater intrusion started on Wednesday.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she would join crews at Marrero Road and River Road on Wednesday afternoon as they begin the project.

"Today the Corps gave us approval to start laying down the first three miles of the flexible water line on the west bank of Jefferson Parish," a parish official said on Wednesday.

According to J.P. Public Works Director Mark Drewes on Monday, the pipelines would draw water upriver from parish intakes to keep a steady flow of freshwater at the parish's two treatments. J.P. has been expected to battle the flow of saltwater later this month, in mid-October.

Director Drewes said the pipelines would cost about $12.5 million per month, the city produces about 40 million gallons of treated water a day.

"We're anxious to get started," Parish President Sheng said Tuesday. "Our team, along with our contractor, has already given the corps the first three miles of what it would look like."

Orleans Parish is not as far along as Jefferson Parish in their pipeline plan. While there had been talks of Orleans partnering with J.P. those were scrapped due to practical concerns. Namely, Orleans supports nearly three times the water supply of Jefferson Parish.

"We literally met with the Sewerage and Water Board, and we came to the conclusion that it's just too difficult," Director Drewes said. "We would need two, 48-inch pipes. There's just not enough time."

