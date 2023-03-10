Crews preparing to build 15-mile freshwater flexible pipeline upriver in Jefferson Parish

“We’re anxious to get started,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The first truckload of pipes arrived on the Westbank in Jefferson Parish Tuesday morning as crews prepare to build a 15-mile freshwater flexible pipeline upriver.

“We’re anxious to get started,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Our team, along with our contractor, has already given the corps the first three miles of what it would look like.”

There will also be a 10-mile pipeline for the Eastbank. Lee Sheng says the parish is waiting for approval from the Army Corps of Engineers and expects the project to cost $12 to $15 million a month, which the parish is paying for upfront.

“We’re starting on the Westbank obviously because the saltwater intrusion, as it makes its way up, will affect the Westbank first, but the Eastbank is right behind,” said Lee Sheng.

Across the river, a similar but separate project in New Orleans isn’t as far along.

“We are confident that we’ve got work plans in place,” said Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Deputy General Superintendent Steve Nelson.

Nelson says the ten-mile long pipeline for the Eastbank of New Orleans is still in the procurement process which is why it’s taking longer.

“When we’re talking about the level of dollars that we have in play, we don’t want to have an issue with reimbursement at the end of the day,” said Nelson.

Nelson says the 48-inch diameter pipeline will cost anywhere from $150 to $200 million and run parallel with the one in Jefferson Parish.

“We’re working together to make sure our plans compliment one another,” said Nelson. “They will be separate parallel lines, but they can support one another.

Nelson says Algiers on the Westbank doesn’t need a pipeline. Instead, the water intake facility will rely on freshwater barges from the Army Corps of Engineers, costing $10 to $20 million. The focus right now is getting the pipeline project started.

“I know folks that are really interested in seeing shovels turn and physical pipe there,” said Nelson. “We should be able to see that here within the next week.”

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, saltwater will impact Orleans and Jefferson Parishes mid to late October. Both parish projects should be completed before that happens.

“This kind of flexible water system has never been implemented before, so I always say plan for the worst, and you hope for a better situation, and I would still say that,” said Lee Sheng.

Leaders stress as of now drinking water in both Jefferson and Orleans parishes is safe to drink and use as normal.