JPSO deputy injured at Harvey gas station, rushed to the hospital

HARVEY, La. — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in an altercation at a Harvey gas station Tuesday and rushed to the hospital.

The incident reportedly happened at a Shell station in the 800 block of Manhattan Boulevard near the Westbank Expressway in Harvey.

Jefferson Parish Joe Lopinto said the incident began when the deputy responded to reports of a group disturbing patrons at the gas station and possibly panhandling.

One of the members of the group climbed on top of a van, the sheriff said, and told the deputy "if you want me to come down, you'll have to come get me." n

When the deputy got onto the van to grab the person, he reportedly fell and hit his head. The fall knocked the deputy unconscious, prompting a major response from JPSO and Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies.

Heavy law enforcement presence at Shell near Westbank Expressway/Manhattan. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/cvmG84HvZM — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) November 9, 2021

Six people were arrested, Lopinto said: three juveniles and three adults. It's unclear what charges any of them face.

All six are reportedly from out of state, he said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.

