Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle

Officer Clarence Carr located an occupied vehicle sinking in a "sludge pit" in a construction zone early Friday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning.

According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call from motorists who had been involved in a single car accident on I-10 eastbound near the Williams Boulevard exit just after 1 a.m. Friday. The vehicle had become stuck in a "sludge pit" in a construction zone.

Carr recognized that the vehicle was occupied and sinking. He then entered the sludge and called for assistance as he began pulling the occupants out of the vehicle.

Water was filling the vehicle as Carr was pulling the occupants out to safety. According to the release, Carr had to cut one unresponsive passenger out of the vehicle.

Carr was assisted by four additional Kenner PD officers as well as a number of firefighters from the Kenner Fire Department, who entered the water and assisted with moving the occupants to safety.

Each passenger was transported to University Medical Center where they were stabilized.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley commended the officers and firefighters for their actions, which he says likely saved the lives of those involved in the wreck.