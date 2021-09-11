Lafitte man killed in high speed crash in Marrero

Louisiana State Trooper responded to the crash and Chris Dufrene, Jr. of Lafitte was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed in a two car crash Friday around 11 p.m. on LA 3134 near LA 45 in Marrero.

Louisiana State Trooper responded to the accident and Chris Dufrene Jr. of Lafitte was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Dufrene was driving south at a high speed on LA 3134 when he ran into the back of another driver. The impact caused Dufrene to go airborne and strike a tree in the median.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

It is suspected that Dufrene was impaired at the time of the collision.

Toxicology samples were taken at the scene and have been submitted for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Impairment continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes.