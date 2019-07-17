HARAHAN, La. — Filed under 'You don't see this everyday,' Harahan Police helped with the capture of what they are calling a 7-foot rattle snake in the yard of a home in Harahan.

According to a Facebook Post by the Friends of Harahan, a Facebook user said he was home and sitting in the carport in front of his home when a man who was cutting grass nearby saw the rattlesnake in the yard behind him.

The man said he opened a curtain and saw the rattler on his back porch near the barbecue pit.

Harahan Police arrived and the poster said Officer Moody removed the rattler himself. A Facebook group devoted to snakes said it was a Timber Rattler.

"Please dial 911 anytime you suspect criminal activity or need emergency services DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CAPTURE ANY WILD ANIMAL...snake has been safely removed." said the post.