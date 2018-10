METAIRIE, La. - Crews in Jefferson Parish are working to remove a man's body that was discovered in the 17th Street Canal Monday morning, sources say.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the man's body was found near the pumping station on Orpheum Avenue.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the fire department is at the scene.

Jefferson Parish officials are working now to pull a body of a white male in his underwear out of the 17th Street Canal. The body is at the pumping station on Orpheum. — Meg Farris (@megfarrisWWL) October 8, 2018

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL