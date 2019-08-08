METAIRIE, La. — After a last-minute entry into the race for Jefferson Parish Sheriff, accusations are already being thrown.

Former JPSO spokesman John Fortunato qualified to run for Jefferson Parish Sheriff Thursday, setting up a rematch of the March 2018 special election between him and current sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Eyewitness News Political Analyst Clancy DuBos reported on an accusation Lopinto made. According to DuBos, Lopinto says a Fortunato representative allegedly reached out to him and asked for a favor in return for Fortunato not getting into the race.

Lopinto says the representative told him that Fortunato would not enter the race if he agreed to back Fortunato as the new Causeway Bridge Police Chief.

Lopinto said he refused and forwarded the information to the FBI and state attorney general’s office.

Attorney General's Office spokesperson Millard Mule confirmed that Lopinto contacted them, but did not say what they were contacted about.

The bad blood between Fortunato and Lopinto goes back to the 2018 special election after former Sheriff Newell Normand stepped down.

Lopinto won with 52% of the vote against Fortunato’s 48%.

Fortunato spent nearly 50 years in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office before stepping down to run for sheriff. He was seen as Normand’s and former Sheriff Harry Lee’s right-hand man during his tenure.

However, Normand named Lopinto his interim replacement.

Lopinto formerly served as a JPSO deputy before leaving to earn a law degree and serve as a state representative. Normand lured him back to the agency to be its in-house attorney and soon after promoted Lopinto to chief deputy.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to provide new information as it develops.