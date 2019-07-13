JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The entirety of Grand Isle was without power as strong bands associated with Tropical Storm Barry lashed out at the Louisiana coastline ahead of the storm's projected landfall Saturday morning.

According to Entergy's online power outage map, more than 2,500 customers, virtually the entire grid of Grand Isle, had power knocked out from the 65 mph winds and rains generated from Barry in the gulf 8 p.m. Friday.

Power was also out up Highway 1 to Galliano, with another roughly 200 customers without power in Golden Meadow, Entergy said.

Entergy officials said the outages in Grand Isle could not be immediately addressed because of flooding on the main roadway onto the island.

"Due to flooding on Highway 1 we are unable to respond to your outage. Damage assessment and restoration of service will occur after the water recedes. We apologize for this inconvenience," an Entergy official said.

In total, Entergy officials said more than 4,300 were without power Friday night.

No official estimates were given for restoring the outages, something to be expected as crews prepare for Barry's landfall, projected for Saturday morning.

Grand Isle has been under a mandatory evacuation order since Thursday afternoon.

Jefferson Parish officials said they have about 2,800 active personnel in area who will deal with outages, but they will move personnel as issues arise where landfall occurs, toward New Iberia and Morgan City.

It was not immediately clear how fully the island had been evacuated, however, especially with an increased population there as a summer destination.

Another major outage was also reported down Highway 56 in Terrebonne Parish, from a few hundred people without power in southern Houma all the way south down Highway 56.

