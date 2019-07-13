NEW ORLEANS — The number of power outages across Louisiana continues to rise as Tropical Storm Barry moves into the central part of the state after making landfall Saturday morning.

Nearly 74,000 Entergy Louisiana customers were without power as of 5 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of customers are still without power in coastal parishes such as Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes that felt the brunt of Barry's impacts.

You can see the full list of outages and estimated restoration times on Entergy's Outage Map.

Entergy says a 3,400 member storm team is working to do damage assessments and restoration when safe to do so. For their safety, crews can not operate bucket trucks if winds are higher than 30 mph. Essential services like hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments and water systems will be prioritized when restoring power to communities.

Another 15,000 Cleco customers were without power in St. Mary Parish west of where Barry made landfall as a hurricane Saturday morning.

You can see the full lists of outages and estimated restoration times on Cleco's Outage Map.

By Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center had discontinued a tropical storm warning for Southeast Louisiana as the storm moved inland. Forecasters say Barry will move across central and northern Louisiana and then over Arkansas on Sunday night and Monday.

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm, Storm Surge warnings lifted for Southeast Louisiana

TRAVEL: Flights resume through New Orleans airport after Hurricane Barry

---

Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play for tropical weather updates through hurricane season.