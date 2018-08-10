One person is dead after a car fire in River Ridge area apartment complex early Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 3:20 a.m. inside The Creeks Apartments.

The Jefferson Parish Fire Department responded to the scene and found an unidentified victim inside the car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews have been out here for hours investigating the fire. It looks like they’re still working on removing the body from the burnt up Jeep. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/hRK09oNpVF — Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) October 8, 2018

A spokesperson for JPSO said that the victim’s name or cause of death is unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office said more information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300.

