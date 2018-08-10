One person is dead after a car fire in River Ridge area apartment complex early Monday morning.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 3:20 a.m. inside The Creeks Apartments.
The Jefferson Parish Fire Department responded to the scene and found an unidentified victim inside the car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for JPSO said that the victim’s name or cause of death is unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office said more information will be released at a later time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300.
