Three Bridge City juvenile escapees, captured and returned

The escape from the Youth Center located on River Road was reported at about 2 p.m.on that Sunday.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three juveniles who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Nov.21, have been caught and returned to custody, according to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.

On Dec.7, all three escapees were caught in three different parishes across the state.

They were located in:

16-year-old was apprehended in Jefferson Parish

14-year-old was apprehended in St. Bernard Parish

18-year-old Errol Gillet was apprehended in Livingston Parish

The office said the captures were accomplished due to the efforts of local law enforcement, Louisiana State Police, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

