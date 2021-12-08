Three Bridge City juvenile escapees, captured and returned

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three juveniles who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Nov.21, have been caught and returned to custody, according to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.
On Dec.7, all three escapees were caught in three different parishes across the state.
They were located in:
- 16-year-old was apprehended in Jefferson Parish
- 14-year-old was apprehended in St. Bernard Parish
- 18-year-old Errol Gillet was apprehended in Livingston Parish
The office said the captures were accomplished due to the efforts of local law enforcement, Louisiana State Police, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The escape from the Youth Center located on River Road was reported at about 2 p.m.on that Sunday.
After the escape, the three were entered into the National Crime Information Center database and a command center was set up at the location to gather, track and distribute information on the youths.