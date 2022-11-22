Two out-of-state teens arrested, accused of making bomb threats at Kenner school

Police say both 13-year-olds will be extradited to Jefferson Parish for prosecution.

KENNER, La. — Police arrested two out-of-state teenagers accused of calling in bomb threats at Kenner Discovery School.

According to Kenner Police, Kenner Discovery School on Loyola Drive was evacuated due to a bomb threats on Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Nov. 13. Those threats forced the school to evacuate students and move a polling place on election day.

Police said they were able to identify the two suspects after the second bomb threat. Both teenagers live in different states and Kenner Police began coordinating with their local police departments to make arrests.

Both 13-year-old's were recently arrested and charged with Communicating of False Information of a Planned Arson (Bomb Threat) and False Communication with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response.

Police say both 13-year-olds will be extradited to Jefferson Parish for prosecution.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.