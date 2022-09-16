Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

“I ran into some traffic and I made the other driver angry apparently and he shot at me,” she said.

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured.

Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.

The incident occurred before noon on I-10.

Westenhaver says she was driving on I-10 near Clearview when she said she had to stop quickly to avoid traffic. She said the driver of another vehicle apparently got irritated.

"I ran into some traffic and I made the other driver angry apparently and he shot at me," Westenhaver said.

She said she changed lanes and the car in front of her applied the brakes and so did she. She said that the driver who was coming from behind was driving extremely fast and trying to go across all three lanes.

“They almost clipped me,” she recalled. “That caused them to overcorrect. They overcorrected and slammed into the retaining wall.”

She said that’s when the driver opened fire before fleeing.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that the wreck was just another sign of how things quickly are getting out of hand these days.

“The reality of these road rage incidents is horrible,” he said. “People just escalate to shoot someone because they had to sit on their brake and they wreck their car.”