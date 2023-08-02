State Farm to increase auto insurance rates in Louisiana 17%

LOUISIANA, USA — Nearly one-third of Louisiana drivers may have seen an increase in their latest car insurance bill.
That's because State Farm insurance has increased auto rates by 17.3% throughout the state, a representative from the Louisiana Department of Insurance confirmed to WWL-TV on Tuesday.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon told WBRZ on Friday, rising costs nationwide are largely to blame for higher insurance bills from State Farm.
"The 17.3% rate increase is being driven primarily by inflation," Commissioner Donelon said. "In the cost of labor, for auto repairs and spiraling increases in the cost of parts and equipment in damaged vehicles."
Donelon has recommended shopping around for other providers, who may provide lower rates.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.