NOPD preliminary stats show carjackings down, car thefts up

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released its weekly report of citywide crime statistics compiled by the NOPD Analytics Unit for the final week of July (23-29).
According to the numbers provided, which are subject o further analysis, violent crime such as murder was down last week – year-on-year – by 25 percent, with three deaths compared to last year's four during the same period. But more importantly, year-to-date numbers show 132 deaths due to murder in 2023 as compared to 167 this time last year – a swing of negative 21 percent.
And 13 compared to 18(-28%) during the past 28-day timeframe.
Aggravated assault, rape and robbery are all down significantly during the same periods.
Carjackings are down significantly year-to-date, with 144 compared to 259 (-44%), and down 50 percent in the last 28 days with 18 compared to 36 the 28-day cycle last year. There were three carjackings reported last week (-40%).
On the flip side, auto thefts have seen a dramatic increase with 124 vehicles stolen last week alone (+59%), 489 compared to 276 last 28 days and a whopping 4,542 tp 1,865 year-to-date (+144%).
Other incidents of theft, such as simple robbery and shoplifting have also shown significant increases during all three reporting periods.
The NOPD states that carjackings and shooting incidents are included in armed robbery, simple robbery and aggravated battery counts and should not be added to crime count totals.