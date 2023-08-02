NOPD preliminary stats show carjackings down, car thefts up

​The New Orleans Police Department released its weekly report of citywide crime statistics compiled by the NOPD Analytics Unit for the final week of July (23-29).

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released its weekly report of citywide crime statistics compiled by the NOPD Analytics Unit for the final week of July (23-29).

According to the numbers provided, which are subject o further analysis, violent crime such as murder was down last week – year-on-year – by 25 percent, with three deaths compared to last year's four during the same period. But more importantly, year-to-date numbers show 132 deaths due to murder in 2023 as compared to 167 this time last year – a swing of negative 21 percent.

And 13 compared to 18(-28%) during the past 28-day timeframe.

Aggravated assault, rape and robbery are all down significantly during the same periods.

Carjackings are down significantly year-to-date, with 144 compared to 259 (-44%), and down 50 percent in the last 28 days with 18 compared to 36 the 28-day cycle last year. There were three carjackings reported last week (-40%).

On the flip side, auto thefts have seen a dramatic increase with 124 vehicles stolen last week alone (+59%), 489 compared to 276 last 28 days and a whopping 4,542 tp 1,865 year-to-date (+144%).

Other incidents of theft, such as simple robbery and shoplifting have also shown significant increases during all three reporting periods.