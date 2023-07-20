Carjacker who injured woman at Costco pleads guilty in killing of 12-year-old

During police questioning about the Costco carjacking, Harris admitted to fatally shooting Cash.

NEW ORLEANS — 20-year-old Tyrese Harris pleaded guilty to charges for killing 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

Harris was sentenced to 40 years.

Last month, a judge sentenced Harris to 45 years in prison for a series of carjackings, including one of a woman who pumped gas at a Costco gas station in February 2022.

Police say Kelleye Rhein was fueling her car when Harris climbed into her car and drove off. Rhein was dragged for about 40 feet through the parking lot. She suffered a fractured skull and several cuts in the attack.

During police questioning about the Costco carjacking, Harris admitted to fatally shooting Cash.

The 12-year-old Success Prep at Thurgood Marshal student was found in the 1400 block of Michoud Boulevard on Jan. 3. 2022. Cash was shot in the head and body and left for dead. A worker in the area found Cash lying on the ground gasping for air.