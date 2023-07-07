14 and 15-year-olds arrested in carjacking, attempted armed robbery Uptown

The NOPD said they believe the teens - two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old - are responsible for the crimes.

NEW ORLEANS — Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old have been arrested in connection with a carjacking and an attempted armed robbery in the Uptown area on Wednesday.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to an attempted armed robbery with a gun in the 800 block of Aline Street around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, officers responded to a carjacking reported in the 2300 block of Laurel Street. A woman had her 2020 Acura RDX taken and police said the carjackers fit the description of those in the previous armed robbery.

Police along with the NOPD Special Operations Division, the Violent Crime Abatement Team, the investigative team and the ATF, began an investigation and determined that three juveniles were involved.

The arrested teens have been booked with attempted armed robbery and carjacking. There was no word on whether those teens were believed to be involved in other carjackings in the same time frame, including one that victimized the owner of the popular Stein’s deli on Magazine Street.