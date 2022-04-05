JP School Board votes to expand, redistrict board

The current 9-member board voted Wednesday to draft up a new, reapportioned district map to reflect Jefferson Parish’s changing demographics.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Public School Board is getting to work on redistricting and adding two more board members.

Board Member Billy North told Eyewitness News before the meeting, “Our community has changed a bit. We need listen to folks that feel like they need representation.”

According to school district numbers, 38 percent of students are African American, 31 percent are Hispanic, 25 percent are White, five percent are Asian, and one other identify from other ethnicities.

The current 9-member school board has six White members, two African Americans members, and one Latin American.

“I represent a group of people that do want to have a voice, deserve a voice and should have a voice,” said Schnell.

The redistricting process will use updated 2020 census numbers. At least 33 percent of the new districts created will be majority minority districts, reflecting the growing Hispanic process in Jefferson Parish.

Before the vote, Board Member Tiffany Higgins-Kuhn said, “This vote tonight is not a political vote, this vote is for all the children of Jefferson Parish.”