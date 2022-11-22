JPSO investigates after man found shot dead outside Gretna home

Deputies are working to identify a suspect and motive.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in unincorporated Gretna.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that it happened at about 11:30 pm Monday in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive.

“Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground outside a residence. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” says a JPSO report.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office says there is no suspect information available at this time.