JPSO investigates after man found shot dead outside Gretna home

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in unincorporated Gretna.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that it happened at about 11:30 pm Monday in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive.
“Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground outside a residence. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” says a JPSO report.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The sheriff’s office says there is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.