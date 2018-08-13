A judge has delayed by one day the start of a trial in a 1991 sexual battery case, saying a story on WWL-TV that detailed the extensive public record of the case could taint the jury pool.

Gerard Ladmirault, 54, was scheduled to go on trial Monday morning for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him on Oct. 16, 1991. The alleged victim, LaToya Gaines, is now in her 40s and spoke to WWL-TV about her case.

Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson met for several minutes with prosecutors and Ladmirault’s defense attorney, David Belfield. That conversation was in a “sidebar,” meaning it was not on the record, but then Landrum-Johnson went on the record to say that both sides expressed concerns that WWL-TV’s coverage of the case, including reports from the courthouse Monday morning, would make it hard to select jurors who had not been influenced by the report.

Both Belfield and the District Attorney’s Office were aware the story would be airing Sunday night and neither side expressed any concerns about the timing to WWL-TV. Belfield was interviewed on camera for the story and said his client was tired of the delays and ready for trial so he could prove his innocence.

It’s unclear how WWL-TV’s reporting would have any different impact on potential jurors than pre-trial coverage of countless other criminal cases over the years. One potential difference: There is an extensive public record in the state’s case against Ladmirault because it went to trial in 2015 and again in 2016. Both of those trials ended in hung juries, meaning the case has never been decided.

Jurors for the current trial are not supposed to know that the case has been tried before.

Those previous trials were held before Judge Laurie White, but the case was then transferred to Landrum-Johnson’s section for a third trial.

The judge said she would give both sides an opportunity to select jurors who had not seen the WWL-TV report. That is already a typical part of the jury selection process known as voir dire, in which the prosecution and defense can reject jurors who have potential conflicts of interest or preconceived notions about the case.

