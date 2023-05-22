Child injured when speeding ice cream truck crashes through a Kenner apartment

The 12-year-old boy was inside the apartment when the truck crashed through. He was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

KENNER, La. — A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after a speeding ice cream truck crashed into an apartment building in Kenner.

Kenner Police investigators say the driver of the ice cream truck was speeding down Dartmouth Place when the driver ran a red light at Clemson Drive and through an apartment complex parking lot before crashing into an apartment building.

The 12-year-old boy was inside the apartment when the truck crashed through.

He was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The driver was also taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say why the driver was speeding through the area nor what charges he may be facing. The investigation is ongoing.