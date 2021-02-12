2 Slidell men killed after driver fails to yield to traffic in Lafourche Parish

Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 182 at U.S. Highway 90 just west of Raceland.

FRANKLIN, La. — Louisiana State Police say two Slidell men are dead after two pickup trucks collided Saturday evening in Lafourche Parish.

Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 182 at U.S. Highway 90 just west of Raceland.

Investigators say 36-year-old Dionicio Gutierrez-Rios tried to make a left turn from LA 182 to the US 90 on-ramp but failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing his pickup to be struck by another truck.

Gutierrez-Rios was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries, but three passengers in his truck were not wearing seatbelts. State police say two suffered fatal injuries - later identified as 23-year-old Tomas Hernandez and 22-year-old Santos Garcia - and a third was transported by paramedics with serious injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the second truck were wearing seatbelts and only suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Both drivers submitted a toxicology sample, both of which are currently being analyzed.

Troop C has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 55 deaths so far in 2021.